Old Saybrook - Cecily Baker Armentrout of Palm Bay Florida died peacefully Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.



Mrs. Armentrout was born in Detroit, Mich. in 1926, to the late Monica Deakin Baker and Jefferson Wheeler Baker. Mrs. Armentrout spent her childhood in Montclair, N.J. before moving with her family to Ivy, Va. and completing her education in 1944, at Saint Anne's School in Charlottesville, Va. The following year, she worked for Lord and Taylor and then, as a model for John Robert Powers Agency in N.Y.C.



In 1951, after marriage to DeWitt Russell Armentrout Jr., she relocated with her husband from Atlanta, Ga. to New England to work and raise a family. After retirement, they divided their time between their homes in White Stone, Va. and Sarasota, Fla. Mrs. Armentrout enjoyed spending time with her family, sailing on their sailboat "Restless", and partying with the many friends they met along the way.



Mrs. Armentrout is survived by her children, Stuart Allen Armentrout and her daughter-in-law, Sarah Drake of Sebastian, Fla., and her son, Bruce Wheeler Armentrout, of Williamstown, Mass. She is also survived by her beloved older brother, Jeffrey John Wheeler Baker and sister-in-law, Dr. Barbara Bernache Baker of Ivy, Va. and Vieques, Puerto Rico.



Mrs. Armentrout will be interred next to her beloved paternal grandparents in Lakeside Cemetery, Burlington, Vt.



Donations may be made in Mrs. Armentrout's name to:



Williams Child Hospice House



381 Medplex Parkway



Palm Bay FL. 32907 Published in The Day on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary