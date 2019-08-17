|
|
Norwich - Chad Oñate, 31, a longtime resident of Norwich, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.
Chad stood tall and full like a magnificent tree. His veins were filled with life, which like chlorophyll produces oxygen, his produced love, which was inhaled by everyone he touched. His massive feet were like roots which he always kept firmly entrenched in his family. His powerful limbs stretched wide, and enveloped any and all who were in need. His Light left us too soon but we will continue to bask in his love everywhere we go and in everything we do!
He is survived by his parents, Carlos and Sandra (Hay) Oñate; siblings, Clinton and wife Lacey, Stephenie and husband Kevin, Kyle and wife Danielle, Holly and Fiancé Dan, and CJ and Fiancé Lauren; his Fiancé Rachel Gardiner, daughter Hazel Oñate; nieces and nephews, Nataile, Jeremy, Colton, Jaxon, Emma, Luna, Logan; uncles, Scott Hay, Jimmy Hay and wife Lindee, Stephen Hay and wife Tamara, Larry Ponce and wife Yolanda, Ronald Oñate and wife Linda, and David Martinez and wife Pat; grandparents, Jim and JoAnn Hay and Blanca Oñate; and several cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on Aug. 17, 2019