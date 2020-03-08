|
New London - Charlene M. Perry-Turner, 63, of New London passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at William W. Backus Hospital, Norwich. Charlene was born Aug. 26, 1956, in New London to the late Rhodia B. Perry Jr. and Zelma R. (Simonds) Perry. She was the beloved wife of John H. Turner Sr.
Charlene is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband, John H. Turner Sr.; daughter, Nitasha Turner-Albright, of Georgia; son, John H. Turner Jr.; brothers, Rhodia Perry III, of Texas and Tracy Perry; sisters, Yvonne Perry-Gipson of Illinois, Teresa Perry and Rhonda Perry-Pettiford; grandchildren, Janae' Turner, of Georgia, Jelani Turner, Kai Albright, of Georgia, and A'maiya Albright, of Georgia. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services will be private at the request of the family. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for tributes and more information.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020