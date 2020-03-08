Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Charlene M. Perry-Turner


1956 - 2020
Charlene M. Perry-Turner Obituary
New London - Charlene M. Perry-Turner, 63, of New London passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at William W. Backus Hospital, Norwich. Charlene was born Aug. 26, 1956, in New London to the late Rhodia B. Perry Jr. and Zelma R. (Simonds) Perry. She was the beloved wife of John H. Turner Sr.

Charlene is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband, John H. Turner Sr.; daughter, Nitasha Turner-Albright, of Georgia; son, John H. Turner Jr.; brothers, Rhodia Perry III, of Texas and Tracy Perry; sisters, Yvonne Perry-Gipson of Illinois, Teresa Perry and Rhonda Perry-Pettiford; grandchildren, Janae' Turner, of Georgia, Jelani Turner, Kai Albright, of Georgia, and A'maiya Albright, of Georgia. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services will be private at the request of the family. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for tributes and more information.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020
