1/1
Charles A. "Charlie" Jaskiewicz Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norwich - Charles A. "Charlie" Jaskiewicz Jr., 86, of Griswold died Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Backus Hospital in Norwich.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Nov. 9, 1933, the son of the late Marjorie D'elia Jaskiewicz.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife Norma (Stadnicki White) Jaskiewicz, of 30 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Charles A. III, Joseph, and Christopher; a daughter Marjorie Pescetello and her husband Mark; his step-son Steven White; brothers, Joseph and his wife Beverly, Richard and his wife JoAnn; a sister Regina "Midge" Westner and her husband Frank. Charlie had many nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Charlie was predeceased by a son Michael; a daughter Deborah Jaskiewicz; and brothers, Anthony, Thomas, and Donald.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines, when he enlisted at the age of 14, and then spent four years in the U.S. Air Force in Germany where he was able to tour all of Europe after the Berlin Air Lift.

After the military, Charlie worked for several places including as a surveyor of the Connecticut Turnpike Route 395, and the Norwich State Hospital in Norwich. He then went to work for Bozrah Light & Power Company beginning as a Lineman and retiring after 45 years as Distribution Superintendent.

Charlie was a founding member of the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed fly fishing and was an avid shade tree mechanic working on family and friends' cars. He loved his truck, his John Deere tractor and working on his lawn and his home.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich. For online condolences please go to www.gagne-piechowski.com

"He was my North, my South, my East and West, My working week and Sunday rest, My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song; I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong." - W H Auden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Burial
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved