Norwich - Charles A. "Charlie" Jaskiewicz Jr., 86, of Griswold died Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Backus Hospital in Norwich.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Nov. 9, 1933, the son of the late Marjorie D'elia Jaskiewicz.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife Norma (Stadnicki White) Jaskiewicz, of 30 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Charles A. III, Joseph, and Christopher; a daughter Marjorie Pescetello and her husband Mark; his step-son Steven White; brothers, Joseph and his wife Beverly, Richard and his wife JoAnn; a sister Regina "Midge" Westner and her husband Frank. Charlie had many nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Charlie was predeceased by a son Michael; a daughter Deborah Jaskiewicz; and brothers, Anthony, Thomas, and Donald.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines, when he enlisted at the age of 14, and then spent four years in the U.S. Air Force in Germany where he was able to tour all of Europe after the Berlin Air Lift.
After the military, Charlie worked for several places including as a surveyor of the Connecticut Turnpike Route 395, and the Norwich State Hospital in Norwich. He then went to work for Bozrah Light & Power Company beginning as a Lineman and retiring after 45 years as Distribution Superintendent.
Charlie was a founding member of the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed fly fishing and was an avid shade tree mechanic working on family and friends' cars. He loved his truck, his John Deere tractor and working on his lawn and his home.
A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich. For online condolences please go to www.gagne-piechowski.com
"He was my North, my South, my East and West, My working week and Sunday rest, My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song; I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong." - W H Auden.