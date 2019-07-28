|
|
Niantic - Charles Andrew Goulekas, age 89, of Niantic, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was born in Lowell, Mass. Sept. 24, 1929, the son of Andrew and Katherine Goulekas. He was retired, having been the proprietor of Linflax Textiles.
He was the husband of Helen Ballas Goulekas who predeceased him Feb. 27, 2012. He and Helen loved to travel and he was an avid poker, jazz, and golf enthusiast.
He is survived by daughter, Karen Goulekas of Marina Del Rey, Calif., and son, Paul Goulekas of Niantic. He was predeceased by a sister, Helen Veves.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Niantic. There will be a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Development Fund, 365 Montauk Ave., New London, CT 06320. Condolences may be shared on Mr. Goulekas' memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019