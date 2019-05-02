Norwich - Charles Brainard 72, Passed away unexpecedly March 31,2019.



Charles was born May 18,1946, in Hartford to Pauline and Charles Brainard.



Chuck spent over 40 years installing floor covering and supported his family. While doing so, he balanced his time by volunteering as a Boy Scout leader, loved camping with family, and of course, family gatherings. Chuck was an avid supporter of our military and first responders. As I sit back and remember all the stories of things he and his brothers did, as well as Dick Arsenalult, it brings a smile to my face that he had some great memories. He was a goofball by nature, but would do anything for anyone and would always help out. So with that I wish him nothing but peace, white light, and I thank him for everything he's ever done for my family. I can assure his celebration of life will reflect how postitive and kind he was.



Charles was predeceased by his dad, Charles Brainard; his biological mom, Pauline O'connell; both his grandparents, Mr.& Mrs. William Henry Brainard, who lovingly raised him since he was five; the love of his life, Sandra Lee Brainard; his eldest son, Charles Brainard Jr.; his youngest sister, Carol; and his best friend and brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Arsenault.



He is survived by his two kids, Stephen Brainard of Uncasville and his fiance, Lori, Laura Howard of Oakdale and her three kids, Robert Howard Jr., Stepen Jaymz, and beautiful granddaugher, Caitlynne Lee Howard, who was the light of his life; his special friend and sweetheart, Judith Sheerwood of Windsor; his loving siblings, Michael Brainard Sr., James Brainard Sr, Butch O'Connell, Sue Goguen, Nancy Moran, Sherry Arsenault, and his partner in crime, Cynthia Oliver. He also leaves behind several nephews and neices and special friends.



A celebration of life will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 May 25th, 2019 at the Church and Allen funeral home on Rt. 32 in Uncasville, CT. Directly after the service family is welcome to share memories and have a bite to eat at Steve and Lori's home. Published in The Day on May 2, 2019