Noank - Charles E. Abate, 95, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Avalon Health Center in Mystic. He and his twin brother, Joseph, were born Dec. 7, 1923, to Madeline and Roy Abate. They lived on High Street in Noank until the 1938 hurricane and then moved to the house on the corner of Main and Pearl Streets where he lived his entire life.



During World War II, he worked as a welder at General Dynamics. After the war, he worked as a weaver at American Velvet in Stonington for ten years. He returned to General Dynamics and worked in the model shop building quarter-scale and full-scale models. In later years, he worked in the maintenance department. He retired after 40 years of service.



In the 1950's the family owned the Village Luncheonette which was open during the summer months. Charles also found time to be a volunteer fireman and do carpentry work for friends and family. He was an avid bowler, playing duck pins in the Mystic Leagues at the Mystic bowling alley. He became a custom design carpenter and remodeled many homes in town.



In his retirement, he enjoyed completing puzzles, maintaining his yard, watching game shows, and cooking for friends and family. His favorite pastime in the summer months was sitting under the giant chestnut tree and talking to local Noankers as they walked by. He always believed that Noank was the only place to live. He was a true Noanker.



He is survived by his daughter, Carol Ann DeRiso of Denville, N.J.; two grandchildren, Karen O'Brien and David DeRiso; and great-grandson, Jake O'Brien. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary (Conte) Abate who died in 2009.



Charlie's family will greet relatives and family from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, River Road, Mystic.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in The Day on July 17, 2019