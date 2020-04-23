|
Stuart, Fla. – Charles Edwin "Chuck" Aldinger, 76, loving husband, father, and grandfather peacefully passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Chuck was born July 16, 1943, to parents Romaine Estella (Thoman) Aldinger and Edwin Aldinger Jr. on a small farm in Jefferson, Pa. Following his graduation in 1961 from Dallastown High School located in Dallastown, Pa., Chuck proudly enlisted in the United States Coastguard from 1964 through 1968. It was during this time that he served as a Petty Officer Second Class Corpsman assigned to the academy hospital. He met the love of his life, Margaret "Maggie" Joan McTigue, during his enlistment, and they were happily married April 22, 1967. They welcomed two sons, Gregory, June 1, 1970, and Daniel, Jan. 23, 1979, into the world. Chuck lead a successful and rewarding career at Pfizer as a Research Scientist, retiring in 2005 after 37 years.
Active in Alcoholics Anonymous for 35 years, Chuck gave back to his community as a faithful sponsor to others in need. He was devoted to giving back to others through sharing his own experiences and encouraging them in their journey. Besides being an integral part of his community, Chuck delighted in spending his time cheering on the UCONN women's basketball team and the New England Patriots as a dedicated and loyal sports fan. Chuck could be found boisterously cheering on his favorite teams, whether in real time or by recording, often abiding by a family agreement not to discuss the game until it had been watched by all family members. Many times, this included turning off social media and ignoring texts until the games had been watched in their entirety.
While Chuck was a devout sports enthusiast, nothing could compare in meaning more to him than his family and friends. Chuck lived for celebrating life's little moments, as those are often the most memorable and impactful. Chuck had a knack for finding humor in the smallest things, whether it be through telling a timeless dad joke or through witty comments, always finding a way to light up the room and bring a smile and laughter to others.
Chuck was predeceased in death by his mother Romaine; father Edwin; and son-in-law James Peters. He is survived by his wife Maggie; his children, Ellen Peters (children Fraser, Jameson, and Molly), Gregory (wife Anne, children Cameron and Madilyn), and Daniel (wife Tara, children Edyth and Harrison). He is also survived by many uncles and cousins.
Due to circumstances today surrounding our world, Chuck will be cremated, and an interment of his ashes will be at that discretion of his family. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the by going to or by mail to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.
Published in The Day on Apr. 23, 2020