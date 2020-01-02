|
Mystic - Charles "Chuck" Glaza, patriarch of the family, died Dec. 17, 2019, two months short of his 98th birthday. He departed this life rich in years, in material success and in the love of his friends and family. He over-earned his place in the "Greatest Generation". His like will not tread this earth again.
The son of Anthony and Winifred (Tucker) Glaza, Chuck was born in 1922, into a Coast Guard family-indeed, born inside the Coast Guard station at Eagle Harbor, Mich. Chuck had an older sister Millie, older brother Tony, and a younger sister Ruth, all of whom died before him. Chuck was very proud of his family's military heritage. By the end of World War II (When his father was Commander of the Port of Chicago), Chuck and his elders had amassed more than 160 years of service to the Coast Guard and the nation. This service was honored with three Congressional Gold Medals for Valor earned in death-defying rescues of shipwrecked crews and passengers on the Great Lakes.
Chuck himself enlisted in the Coast Guard two days after Pearl Harbor and soon became the first Glaza to actually go to sea. As Communications Petty Officer of the USS Peoria (Patrol Frigate 67), a convoy escort vessel in the Atlantic, he reached ports as far away as North Africa in the Mediterranean.
In 2013, Chuck donated his father's Congressional Gold Medal to the grand opening of the lifesaving museum at the place of his birth in Eagle Harbor, bringing full circle to an illustrious military history.
Recruiting Office marries Draft Board! After enlistment and before deployment, while running the Coast Guard Recruiting Office in Peoria, Ill., Chuck met the golden-haired farm girl, Draft Board volunteer Doris Goetz, who would become his bride Dec. 3, 1943, and the mother of their four children. Chuck and Doris raised their family amidst the cornfields of central Illinois, from Metamora to Macomb. Chuck was Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 32 for many years, making good times and great memories for hundreds of boys-including his own two. Sadly, Chuck and Doris divorced in 1961.
When he could have gone to college, Chuck went to war instead. Yet he leveraged his high school diploma into a fantastically successful business career. As this career blossomed, Chuck received promotion and relocation to the Corporate Headquarters of the American Thermos Company in Norwich. There Chuck served as National Sales Manager, then VP of Sales, for 22 years, until his retirement in 1983. Early in this tenure, he moved from Norwich to Mystic, where he married Joyce Beverton of Wimbledon, England. Joyce died in 2004, after 41 years of marriage and loving companionship.
After his Thermos retirement, Chuck once again displayed an uncanny financial acumen by developing a second career buying, renovating (mostly on his own), renting and finally reselling residential real estate in the Mystic/Noank area. All told, he owned 5 buildings with 20 apartments.
In his later years at Bishop's Cove in Mystic and then the Masonicare Retirement Community where he lived at the time of his death, Chuck settled into peaceful enjoyment of those things he loved the best.: the Coast Guard, as he remembered it in his youth; the Green Bay Packers, of which he was an "Owner"; the game of golf, which he played for 77 years (the last 22 as coordinator of the local "4G" league-"Glaza's Geriatric Golf Group"); any movies starring John "JW" Wayne; his vast library of contemporary action/adventure best sellers, which he read and re-read continuously; Wednesday lunch at Friendly's, which he hosted for any available family for ten years; Sunday "Dinner and a Movie" Guys' Night for sons, grandsons, great-grandsons and occasional guests, which he hosted at his residence for almost ten years.
Chuck leaves behind a large and broken-hearted family, son Tim (with Judy) Glaza of Mystic, son Michael Glaza of Jupiter, Fla., daughter Susan Burton (with Ken Brooks) of Sherwood, Ore., who died before her father in 2011, daughter Lori Huckins (with Gary) of Mesquite, Nev.; granddaughter Tuesday McCarty (with Jim) of Waxhaw, N.C., and son Aidan; grandson Gabriel Glaza (with Michelle) of Pawcatuck, and daughter Makaella, son Phoenix; grandson Tobias Glaza ( with Kim) of Mystic, and daughter Odessa, son Indigo; grandson Gus Glaza (with Kate) of North Stonington, and daughters Lauren and Emma; as well as many nieces and nephews living throughout the U.S. and England. Every single member of the family has been graced by the unconditional love and support that "Papa Chuck" gave them throughout his lifetime.
Mystic Funeral Home is managing Chuck's cremation. The ashes will be scattered according to his wishes. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life is being planned for mid-January.
Published in The Day on Jan. 2, 2020