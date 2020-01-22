Home

Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
Charles H. Wilson Obituary
Oakdale - Charles H. Wilson, 88, died peacefully at L + M Hospital in New London Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of an 11 a.m. Memorial Service Friday, Jan. 24, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow at Comstock Cemetery, Depot Rd., Uncasville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020
