Waterford - Charles Hendry Cahey, 90, formerly of Waterford, died Jan. 3, 2019, in Encondido, Calif. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia (Payne) Cahey.
Mr. Cahey was retired from the Underwater Systems Center, and was a veteran of World War II, serving with the United States Air Force.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors, followed by a luncheon to be announced.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019
