Groton - Charles Houston Hildebrand, 79, of Colonel Ledyard Highway, Groton/Ledyard passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at L+M Hospital in New London.



"Charlie," as most knew him, spent most of his life as a house painter and floor refinisher in the Mystic-Stonington area. He was known for his excellent work and inexpensive fees.



Charles is survived by four brothers, Bruce Hildebrand of San Marcos, Calif., Frederick Hildebrand of Jewett City, George Hildebrand Jr. of Uncasville, Jonathan Hildebrand of Groton/Ledyard; one niece and four nephews, Christi Hildebrand Renolds and Bruce E. Hildebrand, both of San Marcos, Calif., Erik Hildebrand of Griswold, Adam Hildebrand of East Lyme, and Reid Hildebrand of Mystic; one uncle, Arthur Hildebrand of Norwich; and numerous cousins.



There will be a Celebration of Life held later in August. Please call Susan at 860-334-2904 asap if you wish to attend. Flowers may be delivered on the day of the celebration, or donations made to a in Charlie's name. Published in The Day on July 18, 2019