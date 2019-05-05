Waterford - Charles F. Johnston Jr, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, formerly of Waterford, entered eternal rest May 3, 2019.



Charles was born in Mount Vernon, New York and was a graduate of Edison Technical High School and a Korean War veteran. He was employed by the New York Telephone Company for over 35 years.



Charles was a kind man with a big heart, who never uttered an unkind word and would help anyone. He was an avid gardener who loved working in his yard, decorating his home at Christmas, and spending time with his family.



Charles married Barbara, the love of his life, in 1957. She predeceased him. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Raymond)LaFever and Joan (Douglas) Erickson; and a son, Charles F. Johnston III (Elaine); and grandchildren, Nicholas LaFever, Megan, and Christopher Erickson, and Danielle Bonacum (Brendan); and great-grandson, Chase Bonacum.



He was predeceased by his sisters, Jeanne Lombardi, June Wirkowski, and Jacqueline Emmett; and his brothers, Douglas and David Johnston.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. May 7, 2019, at St. Paul Church, 401 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford.



Calling Hours will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 6, 2019, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery In Westbrook, CT.



