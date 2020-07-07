Stonington - Charles Joseph "Charlie" Chiappone, 80, of Stonington passed away at home Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was the son of the late Joseph and Lucretta (Schepis) Chiappone and was a lifelong resident of Stonington.



Charlie was a graduate of Stonington High School class of 1957. He then went on to graduate from Norwich Technical School majoring in automotive mechanics. He married Gayle (Cubley) Chiappone, the love of his life, at St. Mary Church in Stonington Jan. 25, 1964. They went on to have three beautiful daughters "Charlie's Angels".



Charlie was the owner and operator of Schepis Package Store in the Stonington Borough for 34 years. Soon after closing his package store business, he continued working in sales at Foxwoods Resort Casino and New London County Harley Davidson Motorcycle Sales, up until his final retirement in 2006.



He was an active leader and an involved member of his community. He was a longtime communicant and former altar server at St. Mary Church and a proud life member of the Stonington Borough Fire Department and Fire Police. Charlie was a co-founder and member of the Stonington Anglers Assoc. and co-created the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial at the Town Hall and the Fisherman's Memorial at the Stonington Town Dock.



In addition to his wife, he leaves his daughters, Janina Goldberg, Cathy Kugler and Gayle Lamon; his sister Virginia Twiss; and grandchildren, Zachary Goldberg, Taylor Kugler and Benjamin Lamon. He was predeceased by his grandson, son of Cathy, Charles "CJ" Barber.



Charlie will be remembered for his ease and joy in connecting with family and friends and his sense of adventure and enjoyment of travel. With meticulous tending to their abundant flower and vegetable gardens, their home was enjoyed by many.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral mass and burial will be at the convenience of the family.



A time of celebration of his life will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Stonington Borough Fire Department, 100 Main Street in Stonington.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charlie's memory to the Stonington Borough Fire Department, PO Box 384, Stonington, CT 06378.



The Mystic Funeral Home is handling Charlie's arrangements.



