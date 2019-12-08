|
Quaker Hill - Charles L. Dennis, 87, of Quaker Hill entered eternal life Dec. 6, 2019, at home in the comfort of his loving family. He was born July 13, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Walter and Pauline (Harkins) Dennis. He was the beloved husband of Margaret "Maggie" (Erving) Dennis. Mr. Dennis retired from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London. His family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Church, New London, to be followed by a rendering of military honors. Interment will be private. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019