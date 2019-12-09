|
Quaker Hill - Charles L. Dennis, 87, of Quaker Hill, entered eternal life Dec. 6, 2019, at home in the comfort of his loving family. He was born July 13, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Walter and Pauline (Harkins) Dennis.
He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the United States Army. He graduated from Slippery Rock State University in 1958, and later received his master of science degree from Purdue University in 1960; and from 1964 to 1970, at Fredonia State University, while also doing his doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Dennis was united in marriage to the former Margaret "Maggie" Erving June 13, 1964, in St. Patrick Church in Rouses Point, N.Y. Mrs. Dennis survives him.
Mr. Dennis was a professor emeritus at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, teaching cadets scuba and water safety. He taught and coached from 1970, until he retired in 1999. During this time at the academy, he had a total of 32 winning seasons as the swimming coach with a record of 351 wins, 51 losses, and 1 tie. Coach Dennis had 8 undefeated seasons, 8 New England Championships, 69 National Collegiate Athletic Association All-Americans and 3 NCAA Championships. He was the past-president of the New York State Divers Association and Connecticut Council of Diving Clubs. He was a certified American Red Cross Water & Safety Instructor and certified swimming and diving official for collegiate and high school. He was a Hall of Fame inductee at the State University of New York at Fredonia in 1987, and Hall of fame inductee at the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1999. Mr. Dennis owned the D&D Divers Supply, which operated out of his garage in Quaker Hill. He taught diving in five YMCA's and two colleges. He was affectionately know as "Charlie D from under the sea." His most beloved pastime was skiing; and he spent every winter on the ski slopes of Vermont. He helped his wife Maggie and daughter Nancy with the Dance Extension in Quaker Hill and Waterford.
Besides his beloved wife Maggie, of 55 and a half years of marriage, he is survived by his two children, Charles "Skip' Dennis and wife Stacia and Nancy Dennis and husband John Gaviglio; and his two grandchildren, Morgan and Carter. He was predeceased by infant daughter Margaret Carroll Dennis.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Church, New London followed by a rendering of military honors. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to the Visiting Nurses Association-Southeastern, 403 N. Frontage Road Waterford, CT 06385.
Published in The Day on Dec. 9, 2019