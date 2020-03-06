Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM




Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
24 Society Road
Niantic, CT

Charles L. Fenick


1941 - 2020
Charles L. Fenick Obituary
Niantic - Charles L. Fenick, 78 years, of Niantic, passed away Thursday March 5, 2020, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 1, 1941, in Mount Vernon, the son of the late Andrew and the late Catherine (née Kozdemba) Fenick. He is survived by his wife, Joan Fenick of Niantic.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Mar 9. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, 24 Society Road, Niantic. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2020
