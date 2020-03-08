|
Niantic - Charles "Charlie" Lawrence Fenick, 78, of Niantic, passed away peacefully at Bride Brook Rehabilitation Center in Niantic Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y. to the late Andrew and Catherine (nee Kozdemba) Fenick. As a kid, he was known as "Willie" because of his love for Willie Mays and the New York Giants. His first job at eight years old was a numbers runner. As a preteen, he shined shoes. When Charlie was a teenager, he caddied in the warm weather and was a pinsetter at a bowling alley in the winter.
Charlie was a U.S. Navy veteran, who served during the Vietnam Era and the Cuban Crisis. Charlie served onboard the USS Toro, SS-422 and the USS Corporal, SS-346. He worked for RCA at the Ballistic Missile Early Warning Site (BMEWS) in Thule, Greenland. Charlie was employed at the Naval Underwater Systems Center (NUSC) in New London for 34 years, first as an electronic technician, and then as a computer scientist, after earning his bachelor's degree. He also worked as an instructional assistant for 21 years with special needs kids at East Lyme High School.
Charlie was a member of the East Lyme Little League, serving as a manager for 25 years. He was the vice-president for baseball for 10 years, even serving as president for six months. He was the manager of the Senior League Softball team that played in the Little League World Series in 1989. Charlie coached the East Lyme High School Varsity Girls soccer team and was an assistant varsity coach for 14 years. Even as a young father, he was a soccer, basketball and softball coach for the East Lyme Parks and Recreation League. He was a manager and coach of the East Lyme Little League Challenger baseball team for many years. He was a member of the East Lyme Parks and Recreation Commission for 29 years. He served as a spotter for the late Larry Remly, who announced the East Lyme High School football games; and he was a member of the East Lyme football Chain Gang.
Charlie was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Niantic since 1965, serving as first service head usher and a member of the food kitchen crew. He was a lifetime member of the Subvets Club, Inc. and a member of the Holland Club. He enjoyed being a volunteer docent at the Nautilus Museum. Charlie was a lifetime runner and in 2012, he passed 109,000 recorded miles. He ran hundreds of road races and was a medalist at the Connecticut Senior Games and Nutmeg Games. He won the road race for his age group and medaled in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Charlie was a man with many interests and talents. He was an avid reader, always curious to learn new things. He enjoyed photography, stained glass art and painting. His art ranged from scenes of Martha's Vineyard to submarines and animals, to name a few. He was a devout Christian, loved his family, and was proud to be a submariner.
Charlie was predeceased by his first wife, Sarah (nee Harraden); and his brother, John. He leaves his wife of 23 years, Joan (nee Francisconi); his brother, Andrew (Denise) of Charleston, R.I.; son, Joshua of Niantic, daughter, Beth Grayeb (Glen) of Darien, daughter, Rebecca Ashcraft (David) of Darien and stepson, Adam Francisconi of Niantic. He had five grandchildren: Emma and Jack Grayeb and Marcus, Luke and Chase Ashcraft. He also leaves Barbara and Stewart Morse; and David Harraden, his Woodstock family and their children. Charlie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather; he will be dearly missed by his family.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, 24 Society Road, Niantic. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miracle League of Southeastern Connecticut, c/o East Lyme Parks and Recreation, 41 Society Rd., Niantic, CT 06357 or MLSECT.org.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020