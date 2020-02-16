|
Savannah, Ga. - Charles Louis "Charlie" Kroll passed away Feb. 2, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. after a long, eventful and memorable life. He was of the generation that survived the Great Depression with lasting impression, silently engaged in World War II, had a passion for worldly adventure, found a lifelong partner and together raised a large family. He had an everlasting desire to contribute to community and live in the company of others, and he lived a life leading by example. He will be warmly remembered for his generosity, his wit, his brilliance, his commitment to family, friends and community, his love of food and his keen sense of humor and adventure. He left big footprints.
Charlie was born in 1924 in Boston, Mass. to Nathan Kroll and Bertha Hutzler. He was the first of two children, his sister Nathalie "Nat" three years his junior. The family's life was forever altered when his father, at the time managing real estate as well as the Vassar Inn in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., died in 1933 from tetanus after an accidental injury. Bertha, Nat, and Charlie moved in with family in Norwich and southeastern Connecticut was the magnetic spot for the rest of Charlie's life. He had a lust for learning: he was an Eagle Scout, first in the state-wide Latin exam as a sophomore, first in Ancient History, Algebra, and Chemistry as a senior, and co-valedictorian of the Class of 1941 at Norwich Free Academy. At a young age, his uncle regaled of stories of worldly adventures and instilled a life-long desire to travel the planet.
After NFA, Charlie moved down the Connecticut Coast to Yale University. After Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the ROTC and completed his undergraduate degree in three years as part of the accelerated education program to support the World War II effort. Upon graduating from Yale, Charlie entered the United States Naval Reserve Midshipmen's School and was assigned as officer in the role of ship's engineer in the South Pacific. While his ship had a direct kamikaze attack and he developed a lifelong cutaneous leg infection, he always downplayed his war effort contributions.
Following the War, Charlie was honorably discharged to the naval reserve and, with support of the GI program, enrolled into graduate school at M.I.T., where he completed his doctorate in Chemical Engineering. In short time, he joined E.R. Squibb and Sons, headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J. He worked at Squibb for over 30 years, retiring in 1988. Squibb fulfilled his passion for both science and travel; as Director of Regulatory Operations, he regularly traveled to international manufacturing facilities.
At Squibb, Charlie met his lifelong partner, Helen Anne Machata, daughter of Mark Machata and Mary Sipolt Machata of Binghamton, N.Y.; they married in 1956. Charlie and Helen had some of their most fun times with their wedding maid of honor, Mavis Carroll, and best man, Art Covert. Humor was their passion.
Helen and Charlie raised six children at 4 Corn Lane in Shrewsbury, N.J.: William "Bill" Charles, John Duke, Russell Martin, Stewart Mark, Stephanie Anne and Charles Nathan. All six graduated from Shrewsbury Grammar School and from Red Bank (Regional) High School during the 1950s to the 1980s. Locally, Charlie and Helen were civically active; Charlie was head of the Zoning Board, and he and Helen were officers in the Monmouth Arts Foundation.
But the train whistles called, and the passion for travel never waned. The family station wagon was vehicle to many family adventures, including several cross-country camping adventures to the West Coast through the nation's finest national parks and cross-border ventures into the Canadian provinces. There never was a family member or old friend that Charlie didn't want to look up on these travels; he loved people.
Sailing was one of Charlie's passions; he had the helm and the kids took turns bailing. The sailboat was eventually upgraded, and "The Alacrity", known for its absence of alacrity, was the source of weekend adventures in the Navesink River in Red Bank, N.Y. and Fisher's Island Sound in Connecticut. Canoeing was another passion, and the rivers of New Jersey and bays of Connecticut were a favorite destination. At the time, Rumson, N.J. was a center for sailing canoes, and Charlie converted the family canoe into a sailing canoe; this was the true tip-a-canoe. Charlie loved birds, and these trips and others gave him a chance to bird watch; binoculars were constant company, and he had bird feeders at all his residences.
Upon retirement, Charlie and Helen returned to southeastern Connecticut, and 25 Mainsail Drive, Noank was the new home for the extending extended family. He and Helen traveled the globe, often with Elder Hostel, to experience and understand the local culture. Their travels included all continents. While in Connecticut, he was an active volunteer and worked to maintain walking trails and pickup trash (River Road was his responsibility). He also was active in support of expanding the trail system by land trust purchases within Groton and Stonington, volunteering at the New London food pantry and at the Superior Court, and driving patients with cancer to their medical appointments. He and Helen had deep appreciation for and supported the fine arts.
Charlie was revered for his baking: breads, donuts, and especially his holiday cookies. His cheesecake, herring salad, and hummus were unrivaled as was his passion for fine cheeses. The rewards from clamming in Outer Palmer Cove were a summertime family staple: Helen's clam casino and Charlie's linguine with clam sauce.
Living to 96, Charlie survived almost all of his friends, including Helen, who died in 2010. He is survived by five of his six children; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. We were still not ready to see him go. He had a passion that can't be taught; he never wavered in his love for life and family. He was respected and respectful. The days of sharing a gin gimlet on the balcony are over, but we all carry the memories. We love you Charlie.
A memorial for Charlie will be held this summer. Please contact Stew Kroll for details ([email protected]).
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020