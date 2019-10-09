|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of My Husband CHARLES MUSCARELLA Aug. 21, 1952 - Oct. 9, 2003 "SIR CHARLES" We laughed, joked, cried, watched the Red Sox win. We know the beauty of our love. I held you close, 'til I had to let you go. Your love is in my heart, your spirit in my soul. Sir Charles, my captain, you never steered me wrong. My heart is crying as the tears fall in silence. Memories are the keepsake of the beauty of our love. You're my hero, the wind beneath my wings, Loved, Missed & Cherished 'Til we meet again, I love you, Charlene
