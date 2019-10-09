Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Muscarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Muscarella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Muscarella In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of My Husband CHARLES MUSCARELLA Aug. 21, 1952 - Oct. 9, 2003 "SIR CHARLES" We laughed, joked, cried, watched the Red Sox win. We know the beauty of our love. I held you close, 'til I had to let you go. Your love is in my heart, your spirit in my soul. Sir Charles, my captain, you never steered me wrong. My heart is crying as the tears fall in silence. Memories are the keepsake of the beauty of our love. You're my hero, the wind beneath my wings, Loved, Missed & Cherished 'Til we meet again, I love you, Charlene
Published in The Day on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.