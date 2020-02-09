|
Waterford - Charles "Charlie" N. Mariano, 70, of Waterford entered eternal life Feb. 3, 2020. He was born July 23, 1949, in Queens, N.Y. the eldest son of the late Frank and Mimi (Cicirelli) Mariano.
Charlie graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business and accounting from New York Institute of Technology. He was employed at General Dynamics Electric Boat Division for 43 years as a senior cost accountant specialist and retired in 2017. He married the former Barbara Braswell July 13, 1974, in St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church in Elmont, N.Y. Mrs. Mariano survives him after 45 years of devotion. He was a loving father to his children, Stacey of East Lyme, Michael of Norwich; and grandson Colin.
Charlie was an accomplished musician, having learned to play the guitar at the age of eight. Charlie played in New York City in the late 1960s and early 1970s. In Connecticut, he played for corporate functions, weddings and parties under the band name, Something Moving & Rhythm Blvd. He was a New York Yankee fan, and enjoyed muscle cars and motorcycles.
In addition to his loving family, he is survived by two siblings, James Mariano and Janet Aiello and their families of West Hempstead, N.Y. A private Mass of Christian Burial, was celebrated at St. Joseph Church in New London. Interment is private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020