Stonington - Charles Ray "Chuck" Corn passed away May 10, 2020. He began his life in Cherryvale, Kan., August 31,1936, to proud parents Ruth Alene Carpenter and Nelvin D. LeRoy Corn. Growing up he was spunky and kind with a quick dimpled smile, which he readily shared. In Junior High after school found him working at his father's bake shop, Corn's Bakery. At 17 he joined the National Guard, in 1955 he graduated from Cherryvale High School; and at 19 transitioned into the Navy.



After joining the Navy he found himself on the East Coast where he met the love of his life. They married and settled in the town of Stonington and raised their family. Honorably discharged from service, his industriousness led him to many avenues of employment, meeting and making friends along the way: Monsanto, the Old Mystic Print Shop, Harbor View Restaurant, Electric Boat and Pine Point School naming a few. They owned a bike rental and repair shop in Pawcatuck and later self-employed as Chuck's Odd Jobs.



Chuck loved to write songs and had a few published; he loved to work in his yard and feed the birds; he loved flowers and plants and was very good at flower arranging. He could quote players and statistics and watching New York Yankees, the New York Giants and UConn Women's basketball games brought him much joy. Summers brought backyard BBQs, playing horseshoes and his homemade ice cream from a hand cranked bucket; or listening to Country/Western music on their patio with a Coors Light; Winters you would find him sitting in his home by the fire making jigsaw puzzles.



In his later years after retirement he loved to help someone move, to help with yard work, just drop by for coffee or go out for pizza with his best friend.



Charles is predeceased by his wife Irene Geyer Mathewson; his brother Gary Corn; his parents, Ruth Alene Carpenter and Nelvin D. LeRoy Corn; his sister Linda Corn Wilkerson; and his stepdaughter Donna Mathewson Shannon.



Charles and Irene have three children, a daughter Terri Corn Crowley, and two sons, Charles Corn Jr. and Kevin Corn; and Irene's children from a previous marriage; Sandra Mathewson Bock, Vickie Mathewson Bozsum, and Robert Mathewson; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Charles leaves siblings, Larry and Gay Corn, David and Mary Corn, Terry and Sharon Corn, Elaine and George Glines, and Danny and Kim Corn.



Services will be held privately. We are adding more photos online, please enjoy them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store