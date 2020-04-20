|
|
Ledyard - Charles "Charlie" Stanley Kotecki Jr., 88, beloved father, grandfather "Boppa," great-grandfather and husband of the late Norma Jean (Kile) Kotecki, passed away April 11, 2020. Charles "Charlie" was born May 24, 1931, in Norwich, the son of the late Charles S. and Sophie (Poreda) Kotecki.
After graduating from Norwich Free Academy in 1948, Charles briefly served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. In 1952, Charles enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kan., where he met and married the love of his life, Norma Jean Kile. After leaving the Air Force, Charles and Jean eventually settled in Ledyard with their six children.
Charles was quite skilled as a meat cutter and was your "quintessential" friendly butcher at the market. He managed Central Supermarket in Groton and later, Mitchell's Market in Niantic. Charles would often tell his children of the several Hollywood stars such as Frank Sinatra and Katharine Hepburn, who came into the market and requested that "only Charlie" take their orders.
Family was the pivotal essence of Charlie's life. He was quite proud of his Polish heritage. He invited his uncle Julius Kotecki to join his family in Ledyard after moving to America from Poland. His love of family and fun included many trips to Kansas and Missouri to visit his wife's family. Sunday was family fun day after church. You would hear hours of Polish music, especially on holidays. Charlie or "Kaziu" made sure the whole family attended the Polish Picnic every summer.
Charles enjoyed watching western movies, the Boston Celtics and UCONN women's basketball with his wife and children. After losing his wife in 1997, Charles devoted his time to his children and grandchildren. He often went on hikes and long rides with family. The bond between his children and grandchildren is what sustained him during these past few years. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He looked forward to the visits from his family and was very thankful for the care he received from his youngest child, Michele and her husband Ed, which provided him the opportunity to be at home.
Charles is survived by his son, Charles Kotecki III of Ledyard; five daughters: Cheryl Stergio of Groton, Deborah (Henri) McNeil of Waterford, Karen Kotecki of Colchester, Vt., Patricia (Richard) DePalma of East Haven and Michele (Edward) Cawley of Ledyard; and a sister Dolores Thorp of New London. Charles was predeceased by his loving wife, Norma Jean (Kile) Kotecki; and his brother Richard Kotecki. Charles is also survived by his grandchildren: Ryan, Cara and Michael, Brittany, Alex and Taylor, Keelyn and Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Ethan and Avery.
Charles will be forever remembered for his gentle demeanor, quick wit and most of all, his unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort in knowing that he is with our mom in heaven watching over us.
A private graveside service will be held and future celebration of life will be planned.
Published in The Day on Apr. 20, 2020