Charles W. "Chroy" Holland III

Charles W. "Chroy" Holland III In Memoriam
24th Anniversary In Loving Memory Of CHARLES "CHROY" W. HOLLAND III (1968 - 1996) God looked around His garden And He found an empty place He then looked down upon the earth, And saw your tired face. He put His arms around you, And lifted you to rest God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain; He knew that you would never Get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, And saw the hills were hard to climb; So He closed your weary eyelids And whispered, "Peace Be Thine". It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone; For a part of us went with you The day God called you home. Forever In Our Hearts. We Love You. Dad, Mom, Cyndi, Chris, Linda, Coni, Ethan, Nana, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews & Friends
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
