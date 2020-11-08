Waterford - Charlie D. Ketner, 95, a resident of Waterford, since 1963, died Nov. 7, 2020. Charlie was born in Wilmar, Calif.
From 1944 to 1964, he served as chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service and subsequently, as a Navy recruiter. Charlie was regarded as a "complete gentleman," who personified optimism and respect for others.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Melba E. Ketner (Baldwin); and his brother Richard Ketner. He is survived by three children, Sandra L. Dixon (Bruce K.), Diana L. Ketner (Michael J. Pescatello) and David W. Ketner (Ellen T. Mooney); two grandchildren, Chelsea A. Ketner and Dennis N. Ketner; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
. Memorials in Mr. Ketner's name may be made to an organization of your choice that supports veterans and members of the Armed Forces.