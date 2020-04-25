|
West Hartford - Charlotte J. (Crowley) Kennedy, 85, of West Hartford died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Stonington, the daughter of the late J. Leo and Catherine (Emmet) Crowley, she grew up in Wequetequock, one of thirteen children.
Charlotte graduated from Stonington High School in 1952 and the Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She began her career with Saint Francis Hospital and married her late husband Jerome F Kennedy in 1957. After raising her four children she returned to nursing and worked for 20 years at West Hartford Manor. Charlotte and Jerome were married for 59 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and nurse. She was a member of the Saint Francis Alumnae Association and communicant of Saint Peter Claver Church. She enjoyed her family, her flower gardens and watching daily mass.
She is survived by her four children, Kevin Kennedy of Wethersfield, Christopher Kennedy of Wethersfield, Katherine Kelley and her husband Stephen of Auburn, Mass., Philip Kennedy and his wife Marybeth of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Alicia, Kaitlyn, Connor and Collin Kennedy, James, Sarah and Michael Kelley. She is also survived by three sisters, Madeline Banker, Constance Kmetz and Patricia Crowley of Pawcatuck; and one brother Michael Crowley and his wife Georgia of Stonington. She was predeceased by eight siblings, her twin sister Libby; sisters, Margaret, Catherine, and Lucy; brothers, Raymond, Thomas, James and William. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary Home and St. Francis Hospital for the wonderful care and support they provided.
Due to COVID restrictions the funeral will be held at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to The Office of Radio and TV at www.ORTV.org or to St. Peter Claver Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 25, 2020