Ledyard - Charlotte Oppermann, 92, passed away peacefully Sept. 19, 2019, at Fairview in Groton.
Charlotte was born in Germany in 1927 and immigrated to the United States during the mid-fifties. She moved to Connecticut in 1982 and worked at the Fabric Tree in New London, and at the Youth Colony in Groton. Having many talents, Charlotte was best known for her German pastries. She was an avid gardener and seamstress. Above all, Charlotte was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.
Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Werner Oppermann, and is survived by her children, her daughter Gerlinde Lehner and her husband Richard Lehner, and her daughter Ellen Finelli and her husband Rob; along with Charlotte's grandchildren, Halle Lehner, Eric and Karl Finelli. Charlotte also has three granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren from her son, Henry.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Fairview Nursing Home for their exceptional care and kindness shown to Charlotte during her time there.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St, New London is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com for additional information.
A private ceremony will be held in Mystic. Memorial donations can be made to Fairview c/o Recreation Dept., 235 Lestertown Rd., Groton, CT. 06340
