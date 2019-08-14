|
|
New London - Charmaine Cynthia (Gehrmann) Czarnecki, 66, of New London passed away unexpectedly Aug. 2, 2019. She was born to the late Ralph K. Gehrmann and Pauline E. (Takacs) Magner Jan. 13, 1953, in Norwalk. In 1959, Pauline remarried to William E. Magner Sr. and they raised their family in Fairfield. Charmaine graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield in 1971.
Charmaine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Susan (Czarnecki) Izzo and John Izzo of Manchester; son William M. Czarnecki of New London; and two granddaughters, Anella and Ava Izzo, to whom she referred to as her "pumpkin wumkins". She shared a lifelong bond with her former husband William Czarnecki. She also leaves behind brothers, William E. Magner Jr. of Bridgeport and Michael J. Magner and his wife Adelia Pinho of Naugatuck; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband George Hindle Jr; brother Ralph K. Gehrmann; and sister Paulette D. (Gehrmann) Carleton.
After a long career at Stop and Shop in Waterford, Charmaine worked with disabled adults and helped care for the elderly. Charmaine was very friendly and compassionate to all. She was grateful she was able to provide care and devotion to her elderly parents in their final years. This woman was a true free spirit. Twice, she even hitchhiked across the country with her dog to hike in the Rocky Mountains. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: the sand between her toes, reminiscing about her youth, striking up a conversation with a stranger or finding a bargain at a tag sale. She also found solace in collecting brightly colored antique glassware and sparkly trinkets.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to The American Foundation for the Blind.
The family will receive relatives and friends for calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, with a Celebration of Charmaine's life at 6 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2019