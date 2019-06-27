Groton - Chester "The Bear" Fafara, 93, of Groton, loving husband, father and grandfather passed into eternal life June 25, 2019, with his family by his side. Chester was born April 10, 1926, to Anthony and Mary Anna Fonfara in Dickson City, Pa. He was the youngest and last surviving of seven children.



Chester was a veteran who served his country during World War II and through the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Chester provided for his family throughout his life. He retired from the U.S. Navy after serving 20 years, then went on to a second career with Groton Utilities for 29 years as well as working for the New London News Company part-time well into his 80s. In his younger years he was a Skate Guard at the (then) Melody Roller Skating Rink in Groton.



Chester is survived by Mary his loving wife of 58 years. Chester and Mary raised four children together, William (Chris) Christenson (Lynn) of Fernley, Nev., Laurie Getman of Gales Ferry, Leslie Stevenson (Robert) of Rochester, N.Y. and Anthony Fafara (Tanya) of New London. Chester is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Gabe, Dave, Ethan, Hillary, Eric, Anne, Katy, Mark, Vicky, Jessica, Jason and Megan; and 12 great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Justin, Ary, Mary, Zoe, Dez, Millie, Ava, Jake, Emma, Grey and Andy.



Chester greatly enjoyed playing golf in his leisure time and for many years traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C. with friends for group golf trips. He was an avid bowler who participated in many leagues at the New London Ten Pin. Chester also enjoyed gaming at various casinos and would generously surprise his family with dining out, shows and other entertainment. Chester loved all animals and spoiled his cats Suzy and Jack.



Chester fought back against various medical conditions with inspirational strength and good humor, often joking with his doctors, nurses and aides, once again setting an example for his family. Over the past few years Mary was devoted to providing round-the-clock care for him. Some of Chester's last words to his family members that had gathered to support him were "I've lived a good, long life and I love all of you".



Arrangements will be private at Chester's request. However please consider making a donation to Connecticut or any in Chet's memory. Published in The Day on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary