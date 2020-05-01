Medford, N.Y. - Our beloved Chester Gibson, 70, passed away at Medford Multicare Center in Medford, N.Y. Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born July 6, 1950, in Pawtucket, R.I. the son of the late Chester L Gibson and Pearl Gibson.



Chester previously worked at Suffolk Independent Living Organizationin Medford, N.Y. as a liaison for the clients. He spent the last five years at Medford Multicare Center where he was well liked and highly respected. He loved to read, listen to old school music and play chess. He loved playing chess so much that he started a chess club.



Chester also loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially looked forward to worshiping his Lord and Savior.



A special thank you goes to Bishop Valerie Holmes-Cumberbatch. Minister and best friend of Chester



He is survived by sons, Omari Jorge Gibson of New York, Massiah Gibson of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Jacqueline Steed of New York, and Nicole Hodge of New Jersey; and his grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Russell Gibson of Greensboro, N.C., Humphrey Gibson of Lakeland, Fla; five sisters, Phyllis Mitchell, Pearl Cagnaletti and Jamie Gibson all of New London, Judy Dunn of Groton, and Debra Muniz of Staten Island, N.Y..; and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by sisters, Patricia Guess and Mariam Kelly.



The family would like to send out our heartfelt thanks for all the cards and prayers during this difficult time.



Due to COVID-19 we will give our beloved a memorial at a later date when possible.



Fives Funeral Homes, Patchogue, NY 11772.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store