Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Alyn Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Alyn Lamb Obituary
New London - Chris Alyn Lamb, 59, of New London passed away Jan. 1, 2019, at his residence.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Poquonnock Bridge Baptist Church, 1241 Poquonnock Road, Groton, with a Celebration of his life to follow at the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Poquonnock Bridge Baptist Church.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now