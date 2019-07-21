|
|
New London - Chris Alyn Lamb, 59, of New London passed away Jan. 1, 2019, at his residence.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Poquonnock Bridge Baptist Church, 1241 Poquonnock Road, Groton, with a Celebration of his life to follow at the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Poquonnock Bridge Baptist Church.
