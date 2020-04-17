Home

Chris Lee Hanssen


1953 - 2020
Chris Lee Hanssen Obituary
Pawcatuck - Chris Lee Hanssen, 66, of Pawcatuck passed away April 2, at L+M Hospital. He was born Oct. 21, 1953, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Mary Hanssen and the late Parker Hanssen.

Chris grew up in Groton and attended Fitch Senior High School. He was an avid golfer and was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and Giants.

Chris is survived by his sister, Lynne (John); brother, Stephen (Janet); and two nephews.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 17, 2020
