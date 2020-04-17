|
|
Old Lyme - Christ Warren Vasiloff, 65, of McCulloch Farm died March 12, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Jean and Alexander Vasiloff and his brother Anthony Vasiloff. He was the grandson of Rook and Warren McCulloch. He is survived by his uncle David McCulloch; sister-in-law Marsha Vasiloff Abrahamson; niece Shauna Vasiloff; and nephew Jesse Vasiloff, all of Old Lyme.
In addition to playing in bands when he was younger and regular jam sessions with friends, he was a Director at Gramma's Attic Radio Shows. With an astute knowledge of horses, he assisted his mother in raising Whippoorwill Morgan horses. As a photographer and designer with many interests, he worked in photo labs and sign shops when he lived in Los Angelas, Calif. Chris was also very politically active and regularly wrote political articles for an online blog. He stood vigil in New London and then in Haddam for many years. He cared about fairness, making the world a better place and respecting the planet.
McCulloch Farm has always been a place of extreme beauty and a safe haven for many people over the years, and Chris was a big part of that commitment. He fought cancer bravely, with strength and determination. During his last months he was surrounded by friends and family with many shared stories, memories, laughter and of course music. He will be deeply missed.
There will be a memorial service at McCulloch Farm at a later date.
One less Hippie on the Hill.
Published in The Day on Apr. 17, 2020