Mystic - Christiana York Donnel, 56, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. Christiana was born Jan. 2, 1963, in New London, and grew up in Mystic. She was the only daughter of the late C. Philip Donnel III and Jane Donnel. She was predeceased by her infant brother Ian. She is survived by her mother Jane; her daughters, Haley York of Rochester, N.Y. and Sarah Glas of Groton; her brothers, C. Philip Donnel IV (Jennifer) of Mystic, Turner Donnel (Joann) of Groton and Mason Donnel (Susan) of Voluntown; as well as nieces, Jessica, Emily and Sophia; nephews, Timothy, Benjamin, Quint, Michael and Ian; and great-nephew Jamie; her aunt Judy Ehrhardt of Nova Scotia; and many cousins. She was dearly loved by all her family and friends.
Christiana graduated from Ledyard High School Vocational-Agricultural Program and earned an associate degree in animal sciences at the University of Maine, Orono, after which she was a marinelife trainer at the Mystic Aquarium. Later, she became a laboratory technician at Pfizer during which time, she continued her education at Connecticut College and graduated with a degree in zoology. When she became allergic to the lab animals, she began working as director of Children's Ministries at the Mystic Congregational Church. While serving in this ministry, she earned her certification at Hartford Seminary. Upon receiving her teacher's certification, she taught at Mary Morrison School in Groton. She was pursuing her master's degree at Connecticut College when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015.
Christiana loved animals and raised two litters of springer spaniels. She was an accomplished quilter and was known for her baby blankets, which are cherished by their recipients. She was an avid walker who covered 4 to 6 miles daily throughout Mystic and Noank.
Christiana's family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of VITAS Hospice Care Services and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and support.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main Street in Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mystic and Noank Library designated for children's books, or to a .
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019