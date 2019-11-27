|
Mystic - Christiana York Donnel, 56, died Nov. 15, 2019, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her mother Jane Donnel of Mystic; daughters, Haley York and Sarah Glas; brothers, C. Philip Donnel IV of Mystic, Turner Donnel of Groton, and Mason Donnel of Voluntown. She most recently taught at Mary Morrison School in Groton and was pursuing her master's degree at Connecticut College.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Mystic Congregational Church, 43 E. Main Street.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Nov. 27, 2019