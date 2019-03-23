Groton - Christina "Tina" Deane 84 of Groton passed away Mar. 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 12, 1935, in New London to Anthony and Mary Sousa. She was the youngest of three children. Tina married Raymond Deane Sr. on June 26, 1954, he preceded her death.



She was very active with her family and friends. She was a long time member of the Groton Senior Center. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and doing crafts but really loved to dance!



She is survived by her children, Raymond Deane Jr, Charlene (Harry) Daggett, Anita (Earnest) Ridenour, Christal (Terry) Beavan, and Wendy (Jeff) Chadwick, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren



Besides her husband Raymond Sr., she is also preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Sousa and her sister, Carmela Guerin.



The family would like to express their thanks to the Groton Regency for all the wonderful care they gave to her. As well as, a special thanks, to her roommate, Aldina, for her companionship and friendship.



Donations can be made in her memory to the Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road, Groton CT 06340 or the Groton Regency, 1145 Poquonnock Road, Groton CT 06340.



All services are private.



