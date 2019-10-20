|
|
Westerly - Christine A. Piezzo, 52, of Westerly, passed away unexpectedly at home Oct. 15, 2019.
Christine was born Aug. 7, 1967, in Westerly to Joseph and Carol Piezzo. She attended Westerly High School, then Salve Regina University where she received a bachelor of arts degree in education and a bachelor of science degree in French literature. Christine continued her studies and earned a diploma from L'Université Paris, 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne/Cannes-Université. She completed her education by earning a master of arts degree in education from the University of New Haven.
Christine is survived by her parents, Joseph and Carol Piezzo; her children, Eliza and Latham Woodman; and her sisters, Suzanne Tamburro (James Tamburro) and Jo-Ann Holmes (Patrick Holmes); as well as a niece and nephews.
She lived for her children, Eliza and Latham. She always did everything she could to do right by them, in anyway she could. From showing up to every sporting event or parent teacher conference, to entertaining their friends for birthdays and before school dances, she wanted to be as involved as she possibly could in everything they did. Her love for them was unwavering and obvious to everyone who knew her. Christine was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Christine dedicated her life to education and was extremely passionate about helping her students. She taught French at Montville High School for more than 20 years. Then more recently, she taught at Waterford High School for two years. Throughout her two decades in the education system, she touched countless lives with her compassion, ability to understand and vigor to do right by others. From her teaching experience, she brought an invaluable perspective as a member of the Westerly School Committee. Her passion for others and education shone through everything she did. She truly believed that every student could be reached and helped.
Anyone who knew her recognized that her other passion lay in her deep love of cooking and things about food. Unlike most people, she could read a cookbook from start to finish as if it were a novel, leaving notes in the margins as she went. Everything she made was delicious, and that is not an exaggeration. Her ability to make all who entered her home feel welcomed always resulted in everyone leaving full and happy.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly RI. There will be a private burial for immediate family members the following day.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Westerly Education Endowment Fund at www.weefri.org.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019