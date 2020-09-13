Old Lyme - Christine Ann (Thomas) Page was born Aug. 17, 1951, and passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2020, at Harbor Village Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in New London. She lived in Old Lyme for most of her life. Welcoming her home are her two brothers, Mark Radziwon and Steven Thomas; along with her parents Jane and Robert Radziwon. She leaves behind two daughters, Amy Newman and Sarah Page; and the love of her life, her grandson, Braden.
You are welcome to make a donation in her name via check made payable to "Mental Health Connecticut," which can be mailed to: Mental Health Connecticut Attn: Donations 61 South Main Street, Suite 100 West Hartford, CT 06107 or to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org/ct
.
Remember, there is no happiness in having or in getting, but only in giving. Reach out. Share. Smile. Love!