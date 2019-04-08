|
|
|
Mystic - Christine (Fox) Billings, 85, a lifelong resident of Mystic, died Friday, April 5, at Apple Rehab Mystic. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Sanford Nelson Billings Jr. Her family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 10, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl St., Mystic. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family at a later date. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 8, 2019
