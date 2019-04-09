Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Christine Billings Obituary
Mystic - Christine (Fox) Billings, 85, a lifelong resident of Mystic died Friday, April 5, at Apple Rehab Mystic. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Sanford Nelson Billings Jr.

Christine was born in her home in Burnett's Corner in Mystic, and lived there her entire life. She went to two one-room schoolhouses nearby and went on to attend Robert E. Fitch Senior High School, graduating with the class of 1951.

Prior to her marriage, she worked in the provisions department of the U.S. Naval Subase.

Christine was then treasurer and manager of the Davis Standard Employees Credit Union for 32 years until her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Mohegan Sun, UCONN women's basketball, and the New York Yankees.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Sharon Billings Peay; grandchildren Olivia and Julia Peay; and her nieces and nephew.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Caroline, Tosha, Juliette, staff at the Groton Regency and Apple Rehab Mystic, and the staff of the Center for Hospice Care.

Her family will greet relatives and friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Apr. 9, 2019
