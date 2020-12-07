1/1
Christine "Chrissy" (Almeida) Kutz
1964 - 2020
Montville - Mrs. Christine "Chrissy" (Almeida) Kutz died unexpectedly Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital at the age of 56. Christine is survived by her husband Donald Kutz Jr.; and her parents Gottfried and Carol Beisel. She is predeceased by her father Robert Almeida. Christine is also survived by her daughters, Barbara Johnson and husband Jeremiah and Kelly Brown and bonus daughter Mallory Grohocki. Christine is also survived by her siblings, sister Holly Grout and husband Randy; brothers, Daniel Almeida and wife Tammy and David Beisel and wife Janeen. She is also survived by her aunt Barbara Phillips; and predeceased by her uncle William Phillips. Christine is also survived by her grandchildren, Olivia Rose, Zoey Ann and bonus grandchild Brantley Alexander. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Christine was a life member of the Mohegan Fire Company for 37 years and also a member at the Montville Fire Department for 16 years. Being a firefighter/EMT was Christine's passion; and she always loved helping others. Christine would volunteer as an EMT for the MYFL football games and as a girl scout troop leader. She always loved giving back to her community any way she could.

Funeral services will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 11, at Church and Allen Funeral home in Uncasville. Services will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 12, followed by a graveside service at Comstock Cemetery. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask, if you are going to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Church and Allen Funeral Home or to the GoFundMe page to help the family with the expenses that may have accrued. The GoFundMe page is entitled, "Remembrance of Life for Christine Kutz."

Published in The Day on Dec. 7, 2020.
