Christopher Sullivan
Christopher A. Sullivan


1969 - 2019
Christopher A. Sullivan Obituary
Gales Ferry - Christopher A. Sullivan, 49, of Gales Ferry died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Sept. 23, 1969, in Boston, Mass. the beloved son of Timothy J. and Marla Stolp Sullivan. Chris married Victoria Simmons Sullivan in 1999.

He graduated from Marian High School in Framingham, Mass. Chris attended college in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, but he wanted to serve his country. He left school in 1992 and joined the U.S. Navy during the Gulf Conflict.

Chris proudly served in the U.S. Navy over 24 years as an Independent Duty Corpsman (HMC/SS/SW/FMF). He was a Chief Hospital Corpsman and served as a submariner out of Groton and Honolulu, Hawaii. Chris was active on the USS San Juan, USS Charlotte and the USS Vandergrift. He went through Journeyman Training was an instructor at the Naval Base in Groton until his retirement in 2016. He later worked for Devine Hydraulics in Montville.

Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his brother Gregory S. Sullivan of Westborough Mass.; and nieces and nephews.

All services are private.

Byles Groton Memorial home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on July 25, 2019
