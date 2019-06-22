Quaker Hill - Christopher Bowers Atwood, 61, of Quaker Hill, passed away after long illness June 7, 2019. He was born and raised in southern Connecticut where he continued living throughout his life. At the time of death, he served on the Connecticut Grand Jury. He leaves one sister, Elizabeth Atwood; a nephew, Nathaniel Hall; a niece, Elizabeth Hall; and numerous cousins and friends.



Christopher was a graduate of The Hammonasset School and the University of Maine, and later worked many years as a technical writer for Electric Boat in Groton. He was a brilliant historian of both local and New England history, and had an interest in local cemeteries and gravestone rubbings. Friends and family will remember his humor and his joy in gourmet cooking. His other passions included a love of Early music as well as experimental music and film. As a pianist and composer of avant-garde arrangements, he composed the score for a short alternative film in the 1970s.



Chris' family, friends and acquaintances will greatly miss his unique presence. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.



