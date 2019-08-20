Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Cook In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of CHRISTOPHER JOHN COOK GUETENS Jan. 22, 1984 - Aug. 20, 2012 7th ANNIVERSARY Dear Christopher, it's been 7 long years since you left us. It's difficult to not have you here with us, nothing is the same since you have been gone. Remember you are Forever Cherished Forever Missed Forever Loved Forever In My Heart And in the hearts of all those who knew and loved you. Rest In Peace Dear Grandson Always Grandma Ellie Beetham Ward
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.