IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of CHRISTOPHER JOHN COOK GUETENS Jan. 22, 1984 - Aug. 20, 2012 7th ANNIVERSARY Dear Christopher, it's been 7 long years since you left us. It's difficult to not have you here with us, nothing is the same since you have been gone. Remember you are Forever Cherished Forever Missed Forever Loved Forever In My Heart And in the hearts of all those who knew and loved you. Rest In Peace Dear Grandson Always Grandma Ellie Beetham Ward
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019