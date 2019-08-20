|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of CHRISTOPHER JOHN COOK GUETENS Jan. 22, 1984 - Aug. 20, 2012 7th ANNIVERSARY Chris, Emotionally it has been 7 long years for all of us. We have tried to fill the emptiness and sadness we feel, with precious memories. At times it seems impossible to do. There are still many times, when our days are dampened with tears. We were so blessed to have had a son, who was so loving, hardworking, responsible and helpful to others. You remain forever in our hearts. We Love and Miss You Mom and Dad
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019