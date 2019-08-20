Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Cook In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of CHRISTOPHER JOHN COOK GUETENS Jan. 22, 1984 - Aug. 20, 2012 7th ANNIVERSARY Chris, Emotionally it has been 7 long years for all of us. We have tried to fill the emptiness and sadness we feel, with precious memories. At times it seems impossible to do. There are still many times, when our days are dampened with tears. We were so blessed to have had a son, who was so loving, hardworking, responsible and helpful to others. You remain forever in our hearts. We Love and Miss You Mom and Dad
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.