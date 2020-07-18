Voluntown - Christopher Lawrence "Chris" Frye III passed away peacefully in his Voluntown home Monday, July 13, 2020. He was surrounded by family and love.
Christopher, known to many as CJ, graduated from Ledyard High School in 1978, and was a true jack-of-all-trades. He started his career as an engineer on the Sabino steamboat in the Mystic Seaport. He went on to acquire and hold licenses in three major fields all at once: electrical, plumbing and carpentry; and still found time to pursue his main passion - racing! Well-known for driving the orange and yellow Gordon Rodgers 6X car, Chris ended up winning track championships at the Waterford Speedbowl and Thompson and Stafford motor speedways, the latter two in the same year, which many said could not be done! But as tenacious as he was on the track, off the track, he was a loving, kind family man.
He is survived by his parents Christopher and Olga Frye; his loving wife Denise; his children, Stephanie (Daniel) and Chris IV (Elizabeth); as well as his stepchildren, Patrick (Felisha) and Michelle. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Carol, Charles (Susie) and Rob (Jessica); as well as his grandchildren, Selene and Chris V; and by his nieces and nephews.
Chris had a personality bigger than life and a sense of humor to match. He was the consummate life of the party, and valued the beauty in everything. He enjoyed a quiet life on his ranch in Voluntown with his wife Denise, where he did everything from raising farm life, splitting wood, reading scripture, and his favorite pastime, sitting on his deck, watching the birds fly by. Although he will be sorely missed by his family, we find peace knowing he is now home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The funeral service will be private for the family. To leave a message of condolence for Christopher's family, please visit his memorial at www.churchandallen.com
. The Church and Allen Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.