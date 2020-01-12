|
Voluntown - Christopher "Chris" M. Schell, 70, passed away peacefully at Backus Hospital in Norwich December 20, 2019. Chris fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Westerly, R.I. July 26, 1949, to the late Herbert and Helen Connors Schell.
Chris graduated from St. Bernard School, class of 1967. He also attended Three Rivers College, the University of Miami and Connecticut College. His career spanned employment at Sailor Ed's, Steak Loft Restaurant, Dow Chemical Company, Pfizer and General Dynamics Electric Boat. He retired as a senior programmer analyst from Computer Sciences Corporation in 2015.
Chris had many interests and hobbies, but his favorite was cooking. He awoke in the mornings planning what to create for dinner. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy and the Caribbean, as well as clamming at Bluff Point, boating, gardening, golfing and bowling.
Chris is survived by his fiancée, Deborah Adams; three brothers, Timothy (Susan), John (Laura) and Eric (Gail); three sisters, Karen Murphy (Frank), Margaret Schwartz (George) and Maria Blackstone (David); and several cousins, nieces and nephews. "Grampy Chris" also had a very special friendship with Jace Tarrant, Deborah's grandson.
Chris left this lifetime too soon, and his mild manner and sardonic wit will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020