Christopher Vocatura
Westerly - Christopher S. Vocatura, 50, of Westerly, returned home to his heavenly Father Oct. 13, 2019. Christopher was the former husband and best friend of Caren Vocatura.
Born in New London to the late John Ernest and Elva (Garbade) Vocatura, he was predeceased by his brother William Garbade; and nephew Jeremy James Dalton.
Christopher is survived by his sister Melody Muolo and her husband David; sister-in-law Laura (Bosco) Garbade; and four nieces, Gabriella Julia Garbade, Marissa Rose Garbade, Rachel Florence Rodriguez and her husband Chabo Rodriguez, and Rebecca (Dalton) Blivens and husband Brandon; as well as numerous extended family members, including many cousins on the Vocatura family side, along with their families. He will be dearly missed by all.
Christopher grew up in Waterford. He attended the New York Military Academy for two years before graduating from Waterford High School in 1986.
Christopher spent most of his career working at the family-owned bakery, Vocatura's Bakery. At the same time, he received his real estate license and became an agent, but ultimately, he decided to remain at the bakery due to his love and dedication for it. Christopher was a dedicated Boston Red Sox fan; and he also loved the Miami Dolphins. He loved vacationing as well; and he enjoyed his dogs and being outside in nature with them. His favorite place was the beach; he seemed drawn to the water.
Christopher loved his Lord and Savior everyday and never wavered from his relationship with the Lord. He never judged a soul. He always said that it was the Lord's job to judge. Christopher's large heart and soul will never be forgotten. He was a good man and forever will be deeply missed.
Funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 23, 2019