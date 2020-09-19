New London - Christy (Wilcox) Payne, 42, died Sept. 16, 2020. Born Sept. 16, 1978, in New London, she is survived by her mother Janice Pacheco and stepfather Jerry Pacheco; brothers, James W. Wilcox III. Timothy M. Wilcox, Robert Harvey and Brat Wilcox; and her sister Tiffany Wilcox; and four children. She was predeceased by her father James W. Wilcox Sr.; sister Barbara Wilcox; brothers, James W. Wilcox Jr. and Michael Harvey. She was dearly loved by her sister-in-law April R. Wilcox; cousins, aunts, uncles and the family and friends. The service is private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store