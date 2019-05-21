East Lyme - Cindy (Hannan) DelGaudio, 68 of East Lyme, passed away Tuesday, May 7th 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Cindy was born July 24th 1950, to John and Margaret Hannan. She was the beloved wife of Vincent P. DelGaudio.



Cindy graduated from Conard High School in 1968. She worked for United Technologies for 38 years in both Middletown and East Hartford locations as a jet engine production planner and later as an administrative assistant to the vice president of engineering.



Besides her loving husband of 50 years, Cindy is survived by her sister, Deborah Walsh; brother-in-law, Bruce Walsh; and nephew, Brian Walsh of South Carolina; brothers-in-law, Richard DelGaudio of Wethersfield, and Joseph and Lori DelGaudio of Middletown; and four nieces and nephews and their families.



Cindy was a warm and friendly spirit, kind to all who knew her. She and Vince loved Cape Cod and Disney World, spending many vacations there. They both loved animals of every kind and were sympathetic to their plight in this world. Many stray cats and dogs were taken in as pets over the years.



Cindy loved music and supported Vince's 53 years as a musician to the fullest extent, giving up her time cheerfully to advance his musical endeavors.



Many thanks to the kind and loving staff at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center of Niantic for all that they did.



Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25th at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home at 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic, CT 06357.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the animal welfare group of your choice.y Published in The Day on May 21, 2019